Two ISIL-related terrorist teams dismantled in SE Iran

In a statement, the Sistan and Baluchistan Province's Intelligence Office said that two teams affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group were dismantled in the province.

The statement said the terrorists were planning to carry out acts of creating insecurity in the southeast of the country.

It also said that the two terror teams were receiving orders from a network of regional western countries and Arab states, as well as the Zionist Israeli regime.

According to the southeastern Iranian province's intelligence office, "One of the goals of these teams had been to take hostages foreign nationals and businessmen in Chabahar. The confessions made by teams' members, among whom there are Afghan and Tajik nationals, show that they had extensive plans to undermine security in the southeast of the country."

