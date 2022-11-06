Terror victims intl. org. condemns attack on Iran police

The International Organization Defending Victims of Terrorism in a statement condemned the ISIL-natured terrorist acts that target the Iranian police forces.

This international organization called on the Iranian government to put the pursuit of ISIL and criminal governments on the agenda.

Murder and sabotage against nations with different means is the goal of these criminal governments and corrupt groups, it added.

The head of the International Organization Defending Victims of Terrorism concluded this statement with this sentence, "Together to pursue ISIL and its supporters."



Earlier on Thursday, a Basij youth was martyred and at least 10 police officers were injured in an armed and organized attack by rioters in Alborz province.

