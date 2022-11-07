Iran ready to transfer defense experiences to Iraq

The chairman of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks in a telephone conversation with "Thabet Mohammad Abbasi", the new Iraqi defense minister.

In the phone conversation, the top Iranian general expressed his dissatisfaction with the current level of military relations between the two countries.

"Iran's armed forces have many capacities and potentials at different fields, including the fight against terrorism and in the defense industry, which they can supply them to the Iraqi armed forces," according to General Bagheri.

The new Iraqi defense minister, for his part, said that Iraq does not forget Iran's help in the fight against terrorism and destroying the ISIL.

"The armed forces of the Republic of Iraq are ready for any military cooperation with the Iranian armed forces," Abbasi said.

Bagheri invited the Iraqi minister to visit Iran at due time.

