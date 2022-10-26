Terror attack in Iran's Shiraz leaves dozens of casualties

According to the Iranian authorities, three unknown gunmen stormed the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz on Wednesday afternoon and martyred at least 20 people, and wounded many more.

Two of the gunmen were detained by the security forces while the third one is still at large.

Security sources have said that the gunmen were Takfiri-Wahabbi terrorists who abused the recent unrest in the country to carry out their attack.

Some sources are saying that the terrorists are not Iranian.

This item is being updated...

MNA