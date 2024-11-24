EU official comments on resumption of nuclear talks with Iran

"We hope that nuclear diplomacy can resume soon since a solution to the Iran nuclear issue cannot wait any longer. It will also be conducive to the stabilization of the region," Peter Stano said in an interview with ISNA on Sunday, adding, "Diplomacy is the way to find solutions on sensitive issues and we have already reached out to the new President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi."

In response to a question about the possibility of reviving negotiations to lift anti-Iran sanctions, Stano said that High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell and his team are in contact with Iran, other parties of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and also the United States to keep all communication channels open and maintain the possibility of meaningful nuclear negotiations.

The spokesman reiterated claims about Iran's nuclear program, asserting, "The EU fully relies on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the agency's report regarding Iran's nuclear trajectory and lack of cooperation is very concerning."

This claim comes while the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a joint statement following the issuance of a recent anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA, announced that the policy of Iran has always been founded on constructive interaction with the IAEA within the framework of the rights and obligations stipulated under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, but three European countries and the United States, which have a long history of dishonesty and clear non-compliance with their commitments, including in the context of the JCPOA and resorting to unjust sanctions and illegal pressures against the Iranian nation, presented a resolution against Iran at the Board of Governors in a confrontational and unjustified action.

These two Iranian entities also stated that the politicized, unrealistic approach undermines the positive atmosphere created and the understandings achieved.

However, Stano noted, "The EU is committed to a comprehensive political approach based on mutual respect."

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that European countries are interested in starting negotiations, and we will likely proceed soon.

MNA/