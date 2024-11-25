Japan, US to form missile plan in case of Taiwan emergency

Under the plan expected to be complied next month, the US would deploy missile units to the Nansei Islands of Japan's southwestern Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, and to the Philippines, unnamed US and Japanese sources said, according to Reuters.

The US Marine Corps' Marine Littoral Regiment, which has High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other weapons, will be deployed to the Nansei Islands.

A US unit dealing with space, cyberspace, and electromagnetic waves will be stationed in the Philippines.

SD/