Perpetrators behind Shah Cheragh terror attack executed

The terrorists were hanged early on Saturday near the scene of the incident which led to the killing of over 10 people, including women and children.

The initial verdict against Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Ghotali was announced on March 16, 2023; then the lawyers of the two terrorists appealed against it. The initial verdict was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Iran after the case was reviewed once again by the Islamic Republic’s high judicial officials and the direct role of the two terrorists in designing and supporting such an attack was proved.

On October 26, 2022, a shooter opened fire on pilgrims at the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, the capital city of the southern Iranian province of Fars. 13 were killed in the terrorist attack and 30 more were wounded.

The agent who carried out the attack on the holy place in Shiraz died in hospital despite efforts to keep him alive.

The terrorist attack whose responsibility was claimed by the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh generated a big wave of condemnation at the international and national levels.

