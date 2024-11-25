Bus-truck collision in Russian region injures 11

A bus crash in the Leningrad region injured eleven people, including five children, with one victim in serious condition.
Police say that the bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.
MNA/
TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Bus-truck collision in the Russian Leningrad region injures 11, including five children.
A bus crash in the Leningrad region injured eleven people, including five children, with one victim in serious condition.
Police say that the bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.
MNA/
Your Comment