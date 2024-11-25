  1. World
Nov 25, 2024, 10:43 AM

Bus-truck collision in Russian region injures 11

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Bus-truck collision in the Russian Leningrad region injures 11, including five children.

A bus crash in the Leningrad region injured eleven people, including five children, with one victim in serious condition.

Police say that the bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road. 

Marzieh Rahmani

