Picturesque Autumn in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – With the arrival of the last month of autumn season, Tehran takes on a different shape. The falling leaves of the trees and their beautiful color range have made Tehran look more attractive than other months in late November.

Sa’adabad Cultural and Historical Complex is located in the north of Tehran. This complex is built in Shemiran district, adjacent to Darband and on the slopes of Alborz Mountains. In autumn season, due to the natural texture of the forest, it presents a refreshing atmosphere and beautiful colors to tourists.