Deputy FM to travel to Kazan to pursue Iranian students case

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazan Mirzakhani met with two students who were injured in the unfortunate incident of beating by the local police, while following up on their health, and examined the last stages of the proceedings of the said case.

In this meeting, effective measures were taken and actions are being taken in order to defend the rights of the injured Iranian students.

Also, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazan, during a meeting with two students who were injured in the beating of the local police, discussed the planning of the trip of Deputy Consular and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Foreign Affairs Jalalzadeh and the accompanying delegation to Kazan to follow up on the unfortunate incident of the Kazan Federal University.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali condemned the mistreatment of Iranian students at Kazan Federal University, expressing hope that responsible authorities would resolve the issue as soon as possible.

MNA/IRN85669539