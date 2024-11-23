Iran opposes any foreign meddling in Venezuela's affairs

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reacted on Saturday to the foreign interference on the part of the United States and some of its allies in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela as an act that violates international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter and disrupts stability and peace in this country," the spokesman said.

"Condemning the illegal interference on the part of the United States and some of its allies in Venezuela's internal affairs, which brings back the memory of 2019 destructive and divisive interference through the recognition of a parallel government, we support the country's elected and legitimate President, Nicolás Maduro, and commend the efforts of the Venezuelan government and people to overcome the problems caused by illegal US sanctions and unjustified pressure," Baghaei said, in an apparent reference to the US and European states' recognition of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó, as the president of Venezuela.

