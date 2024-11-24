  1. Iran
Leader to hold meeting with Basij forces tomorrow

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will hold a meeting with hundreds of members of Iran's Basij voluntary forces on Monday.

The Leader's meeting with Basijis tomorrow will mark the start of annually-commemorated Basij Week.

Ayatollah Khamenei will address the gathering and his speech will be will be broadcast live on national TV and radio, starting from 10:15 a.m.

