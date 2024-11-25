Iran to launch new satellite via Russian Soyuz rocket soon

In an interview with Mehr News Agency (MNA) on Monday, Hossein Shahrabi, the CEO of Omidfaza, an Iranian knowledge-based company, discussed the collaboration with Russia on launching the Kowsar and Hodhod satellites, indicating that this partnership would continue with plans for another launch soon using the Russian Soyuz rocket.

Shahrabi provided additional details about the upcoming satellite launch and its specifications, stating, “This satellite is essentially an optimized version of the Kowsar and Hodhod satellites, which will be launched in 2025 in cooperation with Russia."

He mentioned that two satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, which serve telecommunications and imaging purposes, were recently launched into space, adding that the new satellite is a combination of these two, meaning it will both perform imaging work and provide services related to the Internet of Things.

He emphasized that the advantage of using satellites for IoT services lies in their integrity, independence from borders, and global coverage, enabling them to serve remote, forested, and mountainous regions effectively.

AMK/6297783