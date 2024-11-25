World must act in defense of Palestinian women, girls

"On Int'l Day for Elimination of Violence against #Women we are reminded of extreme violence generated by decades long cruel occupation & colonial erasure project in occupied Palestine; one is horrified at unprecedented onslaught of violence against women in #Gaza where tens of thousands of women and girls have been brutally killed and maimed; Gaza mothers and girls are all subject to starvation and repeated forced displacement," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on a post on his X account on Sunday night.

"The world must act in defense of Palestinian women and girls," he stressed.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, and his former war minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of crimes against humanity during the 13-month war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was reason to believe Netanyahu and Gallant have used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid, and that they have intentionally targeted civilians in Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6297787