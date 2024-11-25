Russian plane catches fire after landing in Antalya airport

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 type aircraft, run by Azimuth Airlines, had taken off from Sochi and was carrying 89 passengers and six crew members, Turkey's transportation ministry said in a statement.

The pilot made an emergency call after the aircraft landed at 09:34 pm local time and the engine caught fire.

Airport rescue and firefighting crews quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Videos of the blaze show emergency vehicles rushing toward a burning plane.

The transportation ministry said efforts were underway to remove the aircraft from the runway, with arrivals temporarily suspended as departures took place from a military runway.

Azimuth Airlines said the plane had made a rough landing owing to "wind shear".

Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said it was investigating the incident.

SD/