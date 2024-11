Iran freestyle wrestling team wins Russia in friendly

The match finished 5-5 but Iran was announced the winner courtesy of two big wins in the 97kg and 125kg.

The winners were awarded $10,000 cash prize and the losers were granted $5,000.

Iran’s Greco-Roman team had also defeated Russia on Friday.

Results:

57kg: Magomedrasul Idrisov df. Ali Momeni, 3-0

61kg: Zaur Uguev df. Reza Momeni, 5-1

65kg: Shamil Mamedov df. Rahman Amouzad, 10-7

70kg: Kurban Shiraev df. Sina Khalili, 5-2

74kg: Zaurbek Sidakov df. Amir Mohammad Yazdani, 12-1

79kg: Mehdi Yousefi df. Magomed Magomaev, 7-5

86kg: Kamran Ghasempour df. Ibragim Kadiev, 8-5

92kg: Amir Hossein Firouzpour df. Magomed Kurbanov, 5-4

97kg: Mojtaba Golei df. Samdan Bady-Maadyr, 11-1

125kg: Amir Hossein Zare df. Shamil Musaev, 12-2

AMK/TSN3206402