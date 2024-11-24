Fire destroys 1,000 homes in Philippines

Military helicopters doused the raging orange flames which had taken hold of the closely built slum area of Isla Puting Bato in Manila, on Sunday.

Manila Fire District said around 1,000 houses were burned in the blaze, which is believed to have started on the second floor of one of the homes at around 8am local time, The Telegraph reported.

Drone footage shared online by the city’s disaster agency showed houses in the densely populated Tondo region razed to the ground.

Other videos showed improvised buildings, stretching into Manila Bay on stilts and walkways, engulfed in flames.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but around 2,000 families have been displaced, according to the fire department.

Resident Leonila Abiertas, 65, lost almost all her possessions but managed to save her late husband’s ashes.

“I only got the urn with the ashes of my husband,” Ms Abiertas said, adding: “I really don’t know how I can start my life again after this fire.”

