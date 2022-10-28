One dead, five wounded in Italy stabbing rampage

The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Carrefour supermarket at a shopping center south of Milan, when police say a man armed with a knife stabbed a number of people. Local media report that the man stole the knife from the supermarket before the attack.

A supermarket employee died en route to hospital, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

One of the other wounded people was Spanish football player Pablo Mari who is currently on loan to the Italian Serie A size Monza, from Arsenal in England.

Local media say he is conscious and has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old Italian man as a suspect in the attack, according to Euronews.

At this point the motive is unknown, but Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.

MP/PR