Larijani:

US should compensate for its withdrawal from JCPOA

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, a senior Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has stated that the US should compensate for its withdrawal from the previous agreement known as the JCPOA.

Regarding the nuclear issue, Larijani said in a post on X on Saturday that the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, thus causing damage to Iran.

He added that Iran started increasing its production of 60% enriched uranium, noting that the two sides are now in a new situation.

Larijani remarked that if the new US officials claim they are only against Iran's nuclear weapons, they should accept Iran's conditions in exchange for this and agree to the necessary points, including compensation, to reach a new deal.

