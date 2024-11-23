US should compensate for its withdrawal from JCPOA

Regarding the nuclear issue, Larijani said in a post on X on Saturday that the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, thus causing damage to Iran.

He added that Iran started increasing its production of 60% enriched uranium, noting that the two sides are now in a new situation.

Larijani remarked that if the new US officials claim they are only against Iran's nuclear weapons, they should accept Iran's conditions in exchange for this and agree to the necessary points, including compensation, to reach a new deal.

SD/IRN