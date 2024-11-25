  1. Politics
Nov 25, 2024, 8:36 AM

Russia strongly warns Seoul over arms supply to Kyiv

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – South Korea's arms supplies to Ukraine will completely destroy relations between Seoul and Moscow, Russia will respond to them in every necessary way, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko said.

"Seoul must realize that the possible use of South Korean weapons to kill Russian citizens will fully destroy relations between our countries. Of course, we will respond in every way that we find necessary. It is unlikely that this will strengthen the security of the Republic of Korea itself," Rudenko told TASS.

The diplomat called on Seoul to soberly assess the situation and refrain from "reckless steps."

"I hope that the administration of the Republic of Korea will be guided primarily by long-term national interests, and not by short-term opportunistic considerations prompted from outside," the Deputy Foreign Minister concluded.

