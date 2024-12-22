Spanish PM calls for global recognition of Palestine

Sánchez made the remarks during his participation in the Socialist International Conference, held in Rabat, Morocco, from Friday to Sunday. Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of achieving a "just and comprehensive peace" in the West Asia region, stressing that global efforts must be unified to address the escalating crises in various regions, particularly in Palestine, WAFA reported.

He also called for ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent state, with al-Quds as its capital.

He also highlighted the urgent need to end the suffering of the Palestinian people, calling for an end to the blockade and restrictions on civilian life.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

