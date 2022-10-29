Russia blames US, EU for continued crisis in Palestine

"The Council is truly indebted to the Palestinians. Resolutions by the Security Council and General Assembly failed to be implemented for decades. I wonder why those who actually sabotaged those resolutions provide no account of it," Nabenzya said, according to Russia UN website.

"We believe it is high time the Council made steps to rectify this unacceptable situation," he added.

He went on to say that today's debate on the situation in the Middle East is taking place against the backdrop of another spiral of Palestinian-Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories – the West Bank, including Eastern al-Quds, and also the Gaza Strip – that triggered deadly clashes and numerous casualties.

"The United States and the European Union bear a considerable share of responsibility for this tragic state of affairs. While claiming that there are other crises that need to be prioritized, Washington and Brussels seek to divert the attention of the global community from acute regional conflicts, i.a. the one that is key for the entire Middle East – the conflict of Israel and Palestine," Nebenzya emphasized.

"We call on everyone to act in a reserved manner, abstain from violence and provocative steps," the Russian representative said, adding that the trigger for relapses of violence can be the ongoing unilateral steps, primarily by Israel, to create irreversible facts on the ground, build settlements on occupied territory, the eviction of Palestinians and the destruction of their homes, the expropriation of property, arbitrary and arrests.

MP/PR