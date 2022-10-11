Raeisi to attend 6th CICA Summit in Kazakhstan

Raeisi will leave for Kazakhstan on Thursday to take part in the 6th edition of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) which is slated to be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 12-13.

During this one-day trip, in addition to participating and delivering a speech at the 6th CICA summit, the president will also meet and holds talk with a number of the leaders of the countries present at the summit.

The Spokesman for Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov in a press conference announced that the Summit will be headed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, heads of the eleven countries including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Palestine, and Tajikistan, are scheduled to take part in the sixth CICA Summit.

Some member countries will take part in the summit at the level of deputy minister or vice president.

The 4th edition of the CICA Summit was held in Shanghai in China in May 2014 while its fifth edition was held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in June 2019.

CICA is an international forum for strengthening cooperation with the aim of guaranteeing peace, security and stability in Asia.

Presently, CICA has 22 members and includes 12 observing members including international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Arab League and a number of countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Ukraine and United States.

