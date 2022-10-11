Ongoing developments in Ukraine worrisome: China FM

"The ongoing developments are worrisome," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at her regular press conference on Tuesday, October 11, after Russia targeted the military and energy infrastructure sites in Ukraine following the explosion on the bridge that links Crimea with Russia.

Mao Ning also said, "We call on relevant parties to find proper ways to address differences through dialogue and consultation."

She added, "China is ready to work with the international community and continue to play a constructive part in de-escalation efforts."

