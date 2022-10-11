  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2022, 4:15 PM

Ongoing developments in Ukraine worrisome: China FM

Ongoing developments in Ukraine worrisome: China FM

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – China's foreign ministry spokeswoman has said that her country is concerned about the new escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

"The ongoing developments are worrisome," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at her regular press conference on Tuesday, October 11, after Russia targeted the military and energy infrastructure sites in Ukraine following the explosion on the bridge that links Crimea with Russia.

Mao Ning also said, "We call on relevant parties to find proper ways to address differences through dialogue and consultation."

She added, "China is ready to work with the international community and continue to play a constructive part in de-escalation efforts."

MNA

News Code 192342
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192342/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News