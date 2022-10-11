Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons: dep. FM

"Amid the events taking place in Ukraine, the United States and states that depend on it are actively introducing nuclear rhetoric into circulation. They are trying to present it as if our country is preparing to launch strikes using weapons of mass destruction. Once again, we have to explain that Russia does not threaten anyone with the use of nuclear weapons,” Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

Scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are set out in the Russian Military Doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.

According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened, Sputnik added.

MNA/PR