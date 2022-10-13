Iran, Qatar discuss enhancing level of bilateral relations

President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the member states of the CICA in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed the 35% growth in trade relations between the two sides in the past one year and described the existing capacities of the two countries as appropriate for developing and expanding relations as much as possible and enhancing the level of cooperation.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, announced his country's readiness to enhance the relations between the two countries to a strategic level.

Al-Thani considered the establishment of a commercial attache at the Qatar Embassy in Tehran as one of the measures taken to facilitate the trade relations between the two countries and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation in preparing the best possible conditions for the World Cup.

The Emir further pointed to the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to peaceful use of nuclear energy and blasted the Israeli regime for being a staunch opponent of Iran's right to use nuclear energy while having one of the most dangerous nuclear arsenals and warheads.

Referring to the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to peaceful use of nuclear energy, Emir of Qatar said: One of the wonders of the international scene is that the most stubborn opponent of Iran's use of nuclear energy is the regime that has the most dangerous nuclear weapons and arsenals.

No details have come out of their meeting so far.

Addressing the CICA meeting, the Iranian president stressed that Iran supports multilateralism and pursues the expansion of cooperation in a system that is based on justice.

MNA/IRN84911349