US seeks destabilization after sanctions failure in Iran

President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Wednesday afternoon.

In his address to the meeting on Thursday morning, the Iranian president said that the United States and its allies have resorted to destabilizing attempts in the Middle East and other regions in the world after the failure of their sanctioning policy.

President Raeisi said that the Iranian nation has discredited the American military option and now, following the failure of the US in the sanctions policy, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed destabilizing policy.

"What has made the Iranian nation successful and scared the hegemony-seeking powers is the Iranian nation's concentration on progress based on its current power," he noted.

The president said that "In the new redistribution of power, hegemonic approaches are rejected and the voice and role of independent countries are heard and taken into account more."

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to creating a based-on-justice order in the world based on cooperation and mutual respect, emphasizing that Iran focuses on neighborhood policy, multilateralism and sustainable integration.

He further pointed to the role that CICA can play in bringing the countries in the region together and said "I hope that by turning CICA into a regional organization, the growth process of this valuable cooperation structure will continue to gain an effective position at the regional and international level."

President Raeisi further said about the CICA that "The CICA member states relying on their deep-rooted civilizational background, can base the existing methods for the expansion of peace and security on the basis of diplomacy and all-out interaction based on justice and spirituality."

KI