Iran-Kazakhstan ties can strengthen regional peace, stability

Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov on Tuesday, discussing several regional and international issues, as well as Iran-Kazakhstan bilateral ties.

Referring to the common civilization and cultural sphere of the two Muslim countries, Bagheri called on expanding Iran-Kazakhstan ties and holding joint projects between Iranian and Kazakh businessmen.

Expressing Iran's readiness for hosting the President of Kazakhstan in Tehran, Ali Bagheri stressed the need to use the opportunity to institutionalize relations between the two countries and establish cooperation agreements.

Tursunov, for his part, described the upcoming visit of the Kazakh president to Tehran as an important trip in regulating the relations between the two countries and stressed that the visit will lead to reaching important agreements, especially in the economic field.

Pointing out to the CICA summit held in his country, he assessed the presence of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the summit as very important.

Confirming the Iranian side's view on the need to expand bilateral relations in the private sector, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister said that his country would provide facilities for Iranian businessmen.

