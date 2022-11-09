Iran ready to expand defense cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces made the comments in a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan Major General Baktybek Bekbolotov on Wednesday.

"We declare our readiness to develop defense cooperation in various training, operational and information areas," General Bagheri said.

He thanked the Kyrgyz Republic for supporting Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the recent Samarkand Sumit.

The top Iranian general further expressed Iran's readiness for any assistance in order to peacefully resolve border disputes and border clashes between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, to prevent the reoccurrence of any conflict.

He went on to point out that the Ababil 2 drones sent from Iran to Tajikistan are only for reconnaissance purposes.

"These drones are not equipped with offensive weapons and equipment, and in the border conflict between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, Iran's armed forces always emphasized to the Tajik armed forces about not using them in the conflicts," General Bagheri underscored.

General Baktybek Bekbolotov, for his part described Iran's role in ensuring the security of the region as very influential.

MNA