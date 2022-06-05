Iran FM, CICA executive director hold meeting in Tehran

Kairat Sarybay who is in the Iranian capital of Tehran, met with the country's foreign minister on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian called the role of CICA in regional and international developments important, stressing the need to further strengthen the capacity of the organization in the face of important regional issues, especially terrorism and extremism.

Sarybay, for his part, appreciated the constructive participation and cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the activities of CICA.

He also presented a report on the activities of the Secretariat and the upcoming programs of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measure in Asiai.

Sarybay also considered the membership of Iranian figures and institutions in CICA mechanisms important and welcomed it.

