Raeisi departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA (+VIDEO)

Speaking to journalists before leaving Tehran, President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi said that Iran attaches great importance to cooperation with Asian countries.

He said that the cooperation between Iran and Central Asian countries brings peace, stability, and security to the region.

CICA creates a good opportunity for regional countries, according to the Iranian president.

Iran pursues cooperation with regional and extra-regional organizations and institutions according to the neighborhood policy it has adopted, he said, adding that "With the CICA meeting, we can establish a good relationship with the economic infrastructure of Asia."

He added he will hold bilateral talks with the heads of state of the participating countries on the sidelines pof the CICA.

