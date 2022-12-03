US, European countries have never been trustworthy

Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad m made the comments in a Saturday meeting with the visiting Vice president of the Vietnamese National Assembly, who has traveled to Iran at the head of the Vietnamese delegation.

In the meeting, Nikzad stressed that Iran-Vietnam bilateral parliamentary relations can be further strengthened at related-international bodies.

Referring to the unilateral US withdrawal from the JCPOA and the imposition of oppressive sanctions against the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he clarified, "the US and European countries have never been trustworthy, and the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA is a clear example of this country's disobedience to international agreements."

According to the senior Iranian lawmaker, the US and Europeans seek to make a colony of other nations while telling the Western countries Iran neither seeks domination over other nations nor it accepts others' domination.

Nikzad added Iran and Vietnam have a shared history of fighting against imperialism.

The Vietnamese senior lawmaker, for their part, expressed happiness with Iran's visit and described Iran as a big and important actor in the region, which can play a significant role in creating lasting peace and stability in the region.

"The parliament and government of Vietnam welcomes and supports the development and expansion of cooperation with Iran," the Vietnamese delegation head also said.

At the end of the meeting, the Vietnamese side emphasized the struggle of the two countries against imperialism and added, "Vietnam is a country that has suffered a lot from imperialism. We will always continue to support the Islamic Republic of Iran in JCPOA issues and other areas, and we hope that through dialogue, the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations will reach a favorable outcome for all parties."

