"World War III" to represent Iran at 2023 Oscars

The members of the Iranian film committee picked out the film "World War III" as the representative of Iranian cinema at the 95th Academy Awards.

'World War III' is a 2022 Iranian thriller drama film co-written, directed, produced, and edited by Houman Seyyedi. The film stars Mohsen Tanabandeh, Mahsa Hejazi, Neda Jebraeili and Navid Nosrati.

Iranian film 'World War III' won two awards at the Orizzonti (Horizons) section of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

The film is about Shakib, played by Mohsen Tanabandeh, a homeless day labourer who lost his wife and son in an earthquake and who now seeks comfort in the presence and service of Ladan (Mahsa Hejazi), a deaf girl. Shakib finds work as a builder on a construction site which is actually the set of a film about the atrocities committed by Hitler.

