'Graveyard' wins best film award at Italian film festival

Written by Majid Halvayi and directed by Ali Darai narrates the story of Reyhaneh, who was the reason for her baby’s death. Now, in the absence of her runaway husband, she is looking for a way to bury the baby. She deals with various hardships but finally finds a way to get what she wants.

Born in 1997 as the first Italian festival of spiritual cinema and inter-religious dialogue, Religion Today is an international and itinerant film festival dedicated to religious diversity for a culture of peace and interfaith dialogue. It promotes a journey “exploring the differences”, both in religious practices and beliefs and in cinematic styles and languages, towards a mutual enrichment through reciprocal knowledge and comparison.

The festival was held on September 14-21.

