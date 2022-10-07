US announces fresh sanctions against Iran

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, Iranian ICT minister Eisa Zarepour and several other Iranian officials are among those on whom the US imposed sanctions.

The US Treasury has claimed that this action was taken after the US Treasury placed Iran's morality police and its senior officials on the sanctions list on September 22.

The US Department of the Treasury accused Iran's Moral Security Police of "violence against women" and put it on the sanctions list. In the statement, the US held the moral security police responsible for the death of Mahsa Amini without providing any documentation.

