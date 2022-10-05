Ulyanov says Iran talks could resume in November

Speaking to Al-Jazeera on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative in Vienna-based international organizations, said that Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is also scheduled to visit Moscow next week.

The news by Ulyanov comes a day after Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and lead negotiator in the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions is on a European tour these days and has held talks with Hungarian officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Peter Sztaray Deputy Energy and Security Policy at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Budapest on Tuesday during which he stressed "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the readiness of the parties to make durable commitments as the factor for the quick achievement of an agreement and living up to commitments as a guarantee of maintaining and continuing the agreement."

