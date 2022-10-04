Agreement within reach in case of parties durable commitments

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and lead negotiator in the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions made the remarks in a meeting with Peter Sztaray Deputy Energy and Security Policy at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening at the beginning of his European tour and traveling to several European countries.

Bagheri Kani arrived in Budapest, the capital of Hungary on Tuesday evening and held talks with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Hungary to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Bagheri Kani pointed to the visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade to the Islamic Republic of Iran last year in 2021 and the holding of the 2nd Iran-Hungary Joint Economic Commission meeting in Tehran, and stated that the political resolve of the senior officials of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations is a strong support for economic activists in expanding commercial and economic cooperation between Iran and Hungary.

He then referred to the ongoing war in Ukraine and emphasized the constant policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in opposing the war.

As a country that has suffered from severe losses and injuries during the eight years of Sacred Defense against the Saddam Baath regime and also four decades of sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran rejects war because of “indiscriminate killing of innocent people” and also condemns sanctions because of “indiscriminate punishment of people, Iran’s deputy foreign minister stressed.

Islamic Republic of Iran considers readiness of the JCPOA parties to give "sustainable commitments" as a factor in quickly achieving an agreement and "adherence to commitments" as a guarantee of maintaining and continuing the agreement, he added.

