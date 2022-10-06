Iran, Russia vow to strengthen econ. ties despite sanctions

Speaking a meeting with managers of 15 high-ranking Russian companies in various fields of energy, oil and gas, shipping, agricultural products, etc., where the special assistant of the Russian president was also present, in Moscow, where he arrived yesterday to attend the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum on Thursday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber stated that development of bilateral economic relations between Iran and Russia will serve interests of the two countries.

The administration of President Raeisi is seriously determined to expand its relations with the Russian companies and economic enterprises, he emphasized, adding, “Regardless of the issue of sanctions, the economic interests of the two countries dictate that economic relations between the two countries must be be facilitated and expanded at the highest possible levels.”

Turning to Iran's privileged geographical location, Iran’s first vice president addressed the managers of high-ranking Russian companies and pointed out that Islamic Republic of Iran can connect business partners to various other countries and build an inter-regional economic lifeline.”

Planning for joint production is one of the important fields for the development of economic relations between the two countries, he told and called on managers of high-ranking Russian companies to take effective measures for the implementation of the current agreements as soon as possible.

Upon his arrival to Moscow to take part in the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum late on Wednesday, Mokhber attended a high-profile meeting with the participation of managers of 15 leading Russia companies in different fields of energy, oil, gas, shipping, agricultural products, etc.

Russia’s Special Aide as well as Iranian ministers of oil, economy, agriculture, Deputy CBI governor and deputies of Foreign Minister Affairs besides Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali also attended the meeting.

MA/5603265