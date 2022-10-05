Iran FM warns EU of reciprocal move if it continues meddeling

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday.

In the phone conversation, the latest developments in bilateral relations, Vienna talks to remove sanctions, recent developments in Iran and foreign interventions in Iran's internal affairs during the recent riots were discussed.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that in recent agreements made during his trip to Rome, "we were able to design a new road map for relations between Tehran and Rome."

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the implementation of bilateral agreements is well underway and noted, "We attach great importance to the development of historical and friendly relations with Italy."

He stressed that the Islamic Republic affirms the right to protest in Iran while re-affirming that "Once again, the great people of Iran, with their political insight, did not allow foreign meddling and political damage to the country's political independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic is not happy to see the meddling by some European authorities during recent riots, warning that "If the European Union wants to take a hasty and ill-considered action hypocritically, it should wait for Iran's effective reciprocal action."

The Italian foreign minister for his part said that the Italian side attaches importance to the relationship with the Islamic Republic and strongly supports Iran's efforts to reach a durable agreement to revive the JCPOA.

Di Maio stressed that "We believe that these collective efforts should lead to a positive result and that all parties return to their commitments under the JCPOA."

Luigi Di Maio added that Italy will continue its actions to ensure reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

He further hailed Iran's goodwill in allowing Iranian-American citizen Bagher Namazi to leave the country and announcing Iran's renewed readiness to exchange Iranian-American prisoners as part of the progress in the recent indirect talks in New York which indicates a good sign.

