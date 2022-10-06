Iran’s FM, EU’s Borrell discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest situation of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and also the recent developments in Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian warned the European Union against any hasty political action over the latest riots in the country, saying that the Islamic Republic will reciprocate in case of such an action.

He phone talk with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell came a day after the European diplomat said that the bloc is weighing sanctions against Iran over the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini that triggered the unrest in the country.

He went on to say that the judiciary is investigating Amini’s death based on the country’s laws and the result of the investigation on her case will soon be released.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that people have the right to make peaceful demands and the Iranian government always pays attention to that.

However, he added, they are totally separate from the rioters who set ambulances on fire, cause damage to banks and public places, attack police forces and other people, and commit terrorist acts.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the government will firmly deal with the rioters and terrorists, based on law.

The Iranian Foreign Minister warned the European Union against any hasty political action based on unfounded accusations and aimed at prompting rioters and terrorists who are targeting the lives of the Iranian people.

EU Foreign Policy Chief, for his part, said he admits that riot and terrorism are different from peaceful protests that should receive a proper response.

He also said that the EU does not intend to create problems in its ties with Iran.

Both expressed satisfaction over the latest progress made the in the talks.

