US to sanction 42 individuals, entities related to Russia

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali Island, Indonesia on Monday, she announced that Washington will impose new sanctions against a transnational network of individuals and companies involved in providing military technology to the Russian Army.

Without mentioning the details, Yellen added that new Washington's sanctions against Russia target 14 individuals and 28 entities.

According to her, these sanctions are supposed to be officially announced on Monday.

Yellen did not mention what kind of technologies are on the list of new sanctions against Russia.

