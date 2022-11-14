  1. Politics
US to sanction 42 individuals, entities related to Russia

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – The secretary of the US Department of Treasury Janet Yellen announced on Monday that Washington will impose new sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities that provide military technology to Russia’s Army.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali Island, Indonesia on Monday, she announced that Washington will impose new sanctions against a transnational network of individuals and companies involved in providing military technology to the Russian Army.

Without mentioning the details, Yellen added that new Washington's sanctions against Russia target 14 individuals and 28 entities.

According to her, these sanctions are supposed to be officially announced on Monday.

Yellen did not mention what kind of technologies are on the list of new sanctions against Russia.

