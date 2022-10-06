Europeans should not fall victim to US policies

Ali Bagheri Kani the Political Deputy of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and lead negotiator made the remarks in an interview with magazine based in Budapest, capital of Hungary on Thursday, amid his European tour during which stated that, despite having long-term contracts with Iranian parties and only because of pressure of the US government, they (Europeans) prefer the interests of the United States over interests of their nations and consequently, these countries reduce their economic relations with Iran a lot.

The Europeans thought that they have put pressure on Iran by cutting off the import of oil from Iran, but today, when the demand of Iran's oil customers exceeds its current production capacity, and the Europeans, due to the war in Europe and the lack of energy sources, have to resort to coal as their energy resource, it is possible that they have realized their strategic mistake by mistakenly following the US in daling with the Iranian nation, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghri Kani pointed to Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said that international community's need for Iran's regional and international strategic capacities is the main reason for its approval in the Organization.

Islamic Republic of Iran believes that unilateralism is the main factor behind instability in the world, he said, adding that restoration of peace and stability to the world requires setting aside the unilateralism and moving towards multilateralism.

