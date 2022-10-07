Iran proposes stronger int'l coop., effective multilateralism

Ali Hajilari, the 1st counselor of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the General Debate of the 2nd Committee of the 77th Meeting of the General Assembly, said that his remarks are aligned with those of the Pakistani, Chinese, and G77 counselors.

Hajilari referred to the international hiatus due to three years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the international challenges, especially the global economic situation that continues to deteriorate.

"We believe that in order to overcome today’s fragilities and challenges, we need stronger international cooperation and more effective multilateralism through which the collective interests of the member states, especially developing countries, are secured and promoted," he said.

The Iranian diplomat also criticized the unilateral approaches adopted by a few, which are "undermining and threatening multilateralism when it is most needed".

"Taking these approaches while the entire world continues to grapple with the most devastating challenges, namely difficulties stemming from the pandemic, conflicts, climate change, hunger, poverty, economic crises, food insecurity, health challenges, widening inequalities and many others, is a crime against humanity and a total failure of multilateralism. As a matter of fact, we have to add the implementation of unilateral coercive measures to the top of the list of the main current global challenges," he added.

Hajilari said that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly believes that the right to development and its full realization serves the best interests of the international community and paves the way for further promotion of all human rights throughout the world. Therefore, it is imperative to place the right to development at the top of our agenda so as to realize it for each and every subsequent goal. Unfortunately, the right to development has been heavily sacrificed to the narrow interest of the blind unilateralism.

MP/IRNA