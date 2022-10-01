US behind recent riots in Iran after failure of sanctions

At the start of his televised speech at the memorial ceremony on Saturday, Nasrallah offered condolences on the demise of the cleric Sayyed Mohammad Ali Al-Amin, according to Al-Manar TV English website.

The Hezbollah leader said that Sayyed Al-Amin assumed the national responsibilities and was the key member of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr team, adding that "Our victory, peace, safety and pride have been made in Lebanon by scholars such as Sayyed Mohammad Ali Al-Amin."

"Sayyed Al-Amin supported the Resistance fight against the takfiri groups in Syria because he used to know about the danger of their scheme," he said.

The Hzbollah leader went on to talk about a shared oil and gas field named Karish in the sea and said that "Maritime border demarcation file has reached a decisive stage in light of the mediator’s letter.

He added that "Hezbollah supports the Lebanese state regarding the talks with the US mediator."

"Maritime victory is the fruit of the national solidarity and will help Lebanon cope with the economic crisis," he added.

Nasrallah went to talk about Lebanon's political situation and said "First parliamentary session aimed at electing new president proved no political team has the majority."

"Lawmakers must not elect a president who plans to challenge the Resistance," he highlighted.

Elsewhere, he said that "ISIL was eradicated as a ruling system, not as a terrorist group targeting innocent civilians in Afghanistan."

The Hezbollah Leader further pointed to the recent riots in Iran and said, "US-backed vandals utilizing vague death incident to challenge the Islamic Republic after the failure of sanctions on all the Iranians."

Meanwhile, he stressed that Iran is too strong that cannot be shaken by such small events, adding that Iran is stronger than ever.

Later he said that Saudi Arabia sent as many as 5,000 terrorists to Iraq.

This item is being updated...