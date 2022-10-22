Taliban says detained, killed several ISIL elements

Two members of the ISIL terrorist group were arrested in the west of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Tolo news, citing Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, reported.

The Taliban forces also carried out an operation on an ISIL hideout during which six ISIL members were killed, the reports added.

Mujahid added that the killed terrorists were involved in the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan including the attacks on Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque and Kaj Educational Center.

