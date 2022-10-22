  1. World
Taliban says detained, killed several ISIL elements

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Afghan news sources, quoting Taliban officials, reported that several ISIL terrorists were detained and killed in the country.

Two members of the ISIL terrorist group were arrested in the west of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Tolo news, citing Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, reported. 

The Taliban forces also carried out an operation on an ISIL hideout during which six ISIL members were killed, the reports added.

Mujahid added that the killed terrorists were involved in the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan including the attacks on Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque and Kaj Educational Center.

