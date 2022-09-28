Several al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalian army op.

The Somalian army operation was carried out in an area in Hiran Governorate.

In this operation, the headquarters of al-Shabaab elements were targeted.

One of the killed terrorists was a South African national, according to the reports.

The Hiran region has seen increased military activities this month as the new government encouraged locals to take part in efforts to liberate villages from the al-Shabaab terror group.

Somalia has been grappling with increasing insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats in the Horn of Africa country.

Since at least 2007, al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces.

The UN has also warned of growing instability in the country, with its periodic reports on Somalia this year detailing attacks by al-Shabaab and pro-Daesh/ISIL groups.

There were at least 1,518 civilian casualties – 651 killed and 867 injured – in terrorist attacks in Somalia in 2018, followed by 1,459 – 591 killed and 868 injured – in 2019, according to the UN in Somalia.

MP/IRN84898889