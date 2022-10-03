Afghanistan classroom bombing death toll jumps to 43: UN

The number of those killed in a blast that rocked an education center in western Kabul on Friday has grown to 43, with 83 more people injured, the United Nations Assistance Mission on Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on Monday.

"Girls and young women are the main victims. Casualty figures are likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul," the mission said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.

UNAMA reported earlier that the blast left 35 people killed and 82 injured.

Ariana News television reported on Friday, citing sources, that a blast rocked the Kaj education center in western Kabul. According to the TV channel, the reports about the blast were confirmed by a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in the government of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) Abdul Nafi Tahora.

In recent months, a number of explosions, armed attacks and shootouts were reported in a range of Afghan provinces, including the area around the country’s capital, in which both Taliban supporters and civilians were killed. The ISIL claimed responsibility for most of the incidents.

ZZ/PR