Iraqi Army says 150 ISIL chieftains killed during 2022

The terrorist group has now lost its ability to command and control the border areas of Syria, according to Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

"Another reason for the increase in the security of the borders of Iraq and Syria is the high security coordination between Baghdad and Damascus, which has greatly helped to thwart the efforts of the ISIL terrorist group," he added.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

