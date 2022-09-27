Unlawful foreign presence in Syria must end immediately

Mekdad made the remark while addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, saying, "The unlawful presence of foreign forces in Syria must end immediately and unconditionally," Syria's official SANA news agency reported, according to Press TV website.

The top Syrian diplomat also touched on the Israeli regime's 1967-to-present occupation of Syria's Golan Heights, and Tel Aviv's incessant violations against the country.

The United States forces have been actively involved in Syria under the guise of fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of ISIL since 2014. Washington extended its troops' presence in Syria since 2017, although, the Arab country and its allies defeated the terror outfit that year.

Numerous reports and regional officials have, meanwhile, pointed to the US’ role in transferring ISIL elements throughout the region and even airlifting supplies to the group.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oil fields in the area from falling into the hands of ISIL. Damascus, however, asserts that the deployment is aimed at plundering the country's rich resources.

According to Syrian officials, a large part of the financial losses have been caused by the illegal and unilateral sanctions that the US and its allies have been imposing against the already war-weary nation.

As regards the Israeli regime, Damascus maintains that the occupying regime backs ISIL and al-Nusra Front in Syria.

