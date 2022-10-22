PMU pounds 4 ISIL positions in E Iraq

The ISIL hideouts were located in northern Iraq's Diyala province.

The attacks were carried out in order to prevent the infiltration of ISIL elements from the area to the cities and villages, according to a PMU commander.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/FNA14010730000694